Russia and Ukraine exchanged 214 prisoners, according to the Russian Defense Ministry and pro-Russia separatists.

The ministry said a new exchange of war prisoners was conducted Thursday with Ukraine.

"On November 3, as a result of the negotiation process, 107 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," the ministry said in a statement.

The servicemen will be transported to Moscow via military transport planes where they will undergo treatment and rehabilitation at medical facilities of the Defense Ministry, it said.

"All those released are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance," it added.

"Today we are returning 107 of our fighters from Ukrainian dungeons," Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin said on Telegram, adding that 65 of those were from eastern Ukraine's separatist territories. "We will give back the same amount of prisoners to Ukraine."

In September, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 200 prisoners of war as a result of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's mediation and diplomatic traffic conducted with the countries' leaders.

The swap was the biggest exchange between the warring sides since the start of Russia's invasion in February.