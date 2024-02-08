Russia and Ukraine swapped 100 war prisoners from each side as a result of mediation by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a statement made by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that 100 Russian servicemen have been exchanged for 100 Ukrainian troops, who have already been transferred to Kyiv.

"The released (Russian) servicemen will be transported to Moscow by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces for treatment and rehabilitation," the ministry said.

"All those released are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance," it added.

The ministry praised the role of the UAE, saying the authorities provided "humanitarian mediation assistance."

Earlier on Jan. 24, Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of shooting down a plane carrying 65 captured Ukrainian servicemen for a prisoner exchange.

The crew and all passengers on the plane were killed, it said, calling it "a terrorist attack" mounted to accuse Russia of killing Ukrainian servicemen.

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence claimed that the incident could be a "planned and deliberate” action by Moscow to "destabilize” the situation, saying it currently does not have "reliable and comprehensive information” about who and how many people were onboard.​​​​​​​

Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.