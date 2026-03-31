Russia on Tuesday called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to provide concrete details on his proposed Easter cease-fire, while expressing doubt over its prospects and pushing for a broader path to peace.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow had not yet seen a clear formulation of Kyiv's proposal, according to Russian media reports.

"Zelenskyy should take responsibility and make an appropriate decision so that we can achieve peace - and not just a cease-fire," said Peskov.

Zelenskyy floated a potential Easter cease-fire on Monday, but presented it in multiple versions without specifying a date.

Western Christians celebrate Easter this weekend, while Orthodox Christians, such as those in Russia and Ukraine, do not celebrate until April 12.

"It is clear that the Kiev regime urgently needs a cease-fire, any kind of ceasefire, because the dynamics on the front lines - which, incidentally, are being observed not only by our own but also by foreign experts - show that Russian troops are advancing - sometimes faster, sometimes slower - but along the entire front line," Peskov was quoted as saying.

During temporary ceasefires in the past, the warring parties have repeatedly accused each other of violations. Furthermore, both sides accuse each other of using such periods to redeploy troops and rearm.

Following reports of Ukrainian drones crashing in EU countries in the Baltic region, Peskov also issued a warning to neighbouring states.

"Should countries make their airspace available for 'hostile terrorist acts against the Russian Federation,' this obliges us to draw the appropriate conclusions and take the necessary measures," he said.

Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for more than four years.