Russian missile and drone blitz on Ukrainian civilian areas killed at least seven people Tuesday, officials said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Norway to secure further U.S. and European aid.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, who along with Jared Kushner unsuccessfully tried to steer Russia and Ukraine toward a settlement, was also expected in Oslo, the Norwegian government said. Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, will attend the meeting by videoconference, it said.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb were scheduled to meet with Zelenskyy in the capital, Oslo.

With further U.S. support for Ukraine in doubt as relations between Zelenskyy and President Trump strained again, the Ukrainian leader said he spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a trip to Asia.

The conversation followed Zelenskyy's statement to a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers Monday that he believes "some political decision has been made to slow down ... support for us."

Ukraine has nearly run out of U.S.-made Patriot air defense interceptors needed to stop Russia's ballistic missiles, Zelenskyy said, and he urged Washington to send more. He also said the Pentagon is delaying the delivery of missiles other countries purchased for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also said he sought Rubio's help to ensure the United States continues to share vital intelligence with Ukraine after Kyiv received none or belated warnings about Russian missile attacks in recent days.

Zelenskyy also said speed restrictions remained in place on Kyiv's use of the military-grade version of U.S. company SpaceX's satellite internet service, hampering battlefield operations.

President Trump has also waived sanctions on Russia, a move Zelenskyy criticized as helping Russian President Vladimir Putin continue Moscow's full-scale invasion, which reaches its five-year mark in February.

Zelenskyy said he had "a substantive conversation" with Rubio.

"I am grateful for his readiness to help and his clear position," Zelenskyy said on social media.

With the Russian army stalled on the front line, Putin is trying to bomb Ukraine into submission while depriving it of vital U.S. support, Western leaders and analysts say.

European countries, worried by Russia's plans on the continent and viewing Ukraine as a bulwark against Moscow's ambitions, are trying to compensate for any decline in U.S. supplies, but some key assets are U.S.-made.

European countries and EU institutions have allocated 237 billion euros (about $266 billion) to supporting Ukraine, compared with 115 billion euros from the U.S., according to Germany's Kiel Institute, a think tank that tracks assistance to Kyiv.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas Tuesday questioned whether U.S. negotiators were honest brokers in peace efforts. Ukrainian officials say the Trump administration encouraged Kyiv to surrender land to Russia in return for peace.

"Although American negotiators have been trying to push Ukraine into surrender for one and a half years, why Ukraine has not surrendered on Putin's terms is because Europe has supported Ukraine," Kallas said.

"Ukraine wants peace more than anybody because it has been under bombardment for four years," she told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France. "The only one who does not want peace is Russia."

Russian missile and drone attacks killed four people and wounded 27 others, including children, in Kyiv region over the past day, regional police said.

Police said three people were killed and six were wounded in the Obukhiv district, where warehouses were damaged. In the Bucha district, one woman was killed and 21 people were wounded, eight of them children, and hundreds of buildings were damaged, according to police.

A Russian attack on the Kyiv-Odesa highway killed three people and injured four when two vehicles caught fire Tuesday morning, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Among the dead was the driver of a shuttle bus hit in the attack. The bus transports passengers from Kyiv to the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

National grid operator Ukrenergo reported power outages in 12 Ukrainian regions following the Russian attacks.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces conducted drone strikes on logistics centers, port infrastructure and three cargo ships in the port of Reni in Odesa region. Its forces also hit another bulk carrier at sea on its way to Odesa.

Meanwhile, air defenses intercepted 136 Ukrainian drones over multiple Russian regions overnight, the ministry said.

A fire broke out at an unspecified industrial facility in the Tambov region following the attack, Gov. Yevgeny Pervyshov said.