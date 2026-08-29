Ukraine said Saturday that at least 27 people were killed and more than 40 others injured in a Russian drone strike on a warehouse near the capital, Kyiv.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said 42 people, including four children, were injured in the attack.

The strike also damaged about 50 residential buildings to varying degrees, Tkachenko said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that a drone struck a warehouse in the village of Myla, damaging the facility and nearby infrastructure.

Among those killed was Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka rural community, Zelenskyy said.

"More than 370 people have already been evacuated, and the evacuation is ongoing. Those who allowed this to happen must be held accountable for their decisions," Zelenskyy said.

He further said investigators had opened criminal proceedings on charges of "official negligence."

"There are regulations in place. Ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas," he added.

Ukraine's air force claimed that the country's air defenses shot down 233 of 267 drones launched by Russia overnight. It also claimed that Russia launched an Onyx cruise missile and an Iskander-M ballistic missile, but did not provide details on their whereabouts.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed that its forces struck logistics centers in Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv region during overnight strikes.

The ministry further said it hit an ammunition depot in the village of Myla, where it claimed that "components and boosters for FP-1/FP-2 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles were stored."

Strikes in Odesa, Mykolaiv ports

Russia also claimed to have struck facilities at the port of Izmail in the southern Odesa region and at the port of Mykolaiv.

Odesa Gov. Oleh Kiper said one person was killed and three others were injured following strikes in the southern Ukrainian region.

"As a result of the attack, five trucks with grain were completely destroyed by fire, three more trucks were damaged," Kiper said, adding that the fire was extinguished.

Meanwhile, acting Mykolaiv Gov. Heorhii Reshetilov reported damage to energy facilities, leaving more than 300,000 subscribers without electricity.

Independent verification of the claims is difficult because of the ongoing war.

Moscow and Kyiv have increasingly targeted each other's logistics centers, as well as port and energy infrastructure, in recent months.

Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, maintaining that their strikes are directed at military targets or facilities linked to military activities.