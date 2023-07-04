A Russian military plane crashed during a training flight while flying over the Kamchatka Peninsula off the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday.

The Russian military said that the MiG-31 fell into Avacha Bay on the southeastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula. It said that rescue teams were searching for its two crew members.

The military said the aircraft was not carrying weapons. It did not immediately offer any further detail or say what may have caused the crash.

The MiG-31 is a twin-engine, two-seat supersonic fighter designed to intercept enemy planes and cruise missiles at long ranges. It has been in service with the Soviet and Russian air forces since the 1980s.

Another MiG-31 crashed in the Murmansk region in the Arctic in April while its crew members bailed out safely.

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the war in Ukraine and tensions with the West.