Finland warned Monday of increasing GPS interference believed to originate from Russia, while the Czech intelligence chief cautioned that a limited attack on a Baltic NATO member could be used to test the alliance’s resolve, as security concerns continue to grow across Northern and Eastern Europe amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported that GPS disturbances, which in recent years were mainly concentrated in the Gulf of Finland, are now being detected intermittently farther west in the Archipelago Sea and around the Aland Islands.

According to Pekka Niittyla, deputy commander of the West Finland Coast Guard District, the interference is linked to Russia’s efforts to protect strategically important ports that were recently targeted by Ukrainian attacks.

"Interference occurs especially in the open sea. In the inner archipelago, the impact of the interference signal is less due to the covered terrain," Niittyla said.

Finnish authorities warned that the disruptions make it harder for GPS receivers on boats and ships to determine accurate positions and may also affect the operation of other onboard systems.

The Coast Guard advised mariners to carry traditional paper nautical charts and ensure they are capable of navigating without satellite-based systems in the event of prolonged interference.

"In small boats, the GPS receivers are low, so the impact of the jamming signal is minimal. The most difficult problems are encountered on ship-class vessels," Niittyla added.

Shipping companies operating in the region are generally aware of the risk of GPS interference and are prepared to rely on radar systems and conventional sea charts for navigation, according to the report.

Finnish authorities had previously issued warnings over strong GPS disturbances in the Gulf of Finland as regional tensions intensified following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and increased military activity around the Baltic Sea.

Separately, Czech Security Information Service (BIS) Director Michal Koudelka warned that Europe is more likely to face a limited attack targeting a NATO member state, particularly in the Baltic region, rather than a full-scale Russian assault similar to the war in Ukraine.

"It is more likely that one member state of NATO, probably in the Baltic region, could be attacked in order to test the alliance's response," Koudelka said during a security conference held at the Czech Chamber of Deputies in Prague.

Koudelka stressed that Western countries must maintain unity and send a clear message of deterrence against possible aggression.

"It is necessary to unequivocally declare unity and determination to defend ourselves, which is the only way to deter the Russian aggressor from this very dangerous adventure," he said.

At the same time, the Czech intelligence chief urged governments not to overreact to threats or rely excessively on Russian assurances.

"We should assess everything with courage and a cool head," he added.

The warnings come as NATO countries around the Baltic region continue strengthening defense coordination and monitoring hybrid threats, including cyberattacks, electronic interference and sabotage risks linked to the conflict in Ukraine.