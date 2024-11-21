Russia fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from its Astrakhan region during a Thursday morning attack on Ukraine, marking the first use of such a powerful, long-range weapon in the war, Ukraine's air force reported.

The strike comes after Ukraine used U.S. and British missiles to strike targets inside Russia this week, something Moscow had warned for months would be seen as a major escalation.

The Russian attack targeted enterprises and critical infrastructure in the central-eastern city of Dnipro, the air force said, at a time of escalating moves in the 33-month-old war launched by Russia in Ukraine.

It was unclear from the statement what the intercontinental ballistic missile targeted and whether it caused any damage.

The missiles have a range of thousands of kilometers and can be used for delivering nuclear warheads, though they can also have conventional warheads.

Ukrainian air defenses also claimed to have shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles during the attack.

"In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation," the air force said, detailing the types of weapons used in the attack.

It did not say what kind of intercontinental ballistic missile was fired.