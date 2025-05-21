A Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian military training ground killed six soldiers and injured at least 10 others Tuesday, prompting the suspension of the unit’s commander, Ukraine’s national guard confirmed Wednesday.

Russia's Defense Ministry had said on Tuesday that the missile attack on the training camp in the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border killed up to 70 Ukrainian service members, including 20 instructors.

The Ukrainian national guard statement said an internal investigation was underway and the necessary information was shared with law enforcement agencies.

"The investigation will provide a legal assessment of the actions of all persons who made the relevant decisions," it said about the attack on the military unit's shooting range.

After previous deadly strikes on military training camps, Ukraine launched investigations into possible negligence.

During more than three years of Russia's full-scale invasion, Moscow's forces have inflicted casualties in attacks on Ukrainian military educational institutions and various formal outdoor gatherings.