Russia launched a barrage of missiles and drones at targets across Ukraine Sunday, striking energy and rail infrastructure as well as residential buildings just two days before the fourth anniversary of the invasion.

There were reports of a series of blasts in Kyiv starting at around 4 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT), shortly after an air raid alert was issued, with the air force later widening the alert nationwide, citing the threat of missiles.

"Moscow continues to invest in strikes more than in diplomacy," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the attack on social media, saying that Russia launched about 50 missiles and 300 drones overnight.

"The main target of the attack was the energy sector. Ordinary residential buildings were also damaged, and there is damage to the railway."

One man was killed and a dozen more people were wounded, among them four children, in and around Kyiv, Ukraine's national police said.

The Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported rescuers sifting through the debris of a largely destroyed two-storey house in Sofiivska Borshchagivka in the Kyiv region.

Temperatures had plunged to nearly minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) when the capital was struck, with emergency services deployed across the city.

The Ukrainian capital, regularly targeted by Russian missile and drone attacks since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, has faced waves of overnight strikes in recent weeks as Moscow has intensified its winter assaults.

The Russian army said it had carried out a mass strike targeting facilities used by Ukraine's military, saying all targets were hit, in a standard comment for such attacks.

Authorities in Russia's western Belgorod region said one man died after a Ukrainian drone strike.

'Act of terrorism'

The bombardment, which included ballistic and cruise missiles, prompted heightened vigilance across Ukraine, all the way to the western border.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry said consumers in six eastern and southeastern regions were without power after the strikes.

Local residents remove glass shards from a broken window in a residential building following an air attack in Sofiivska Borshchagivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Feb. 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Poland's Operational Command said early Sunday it was scrambling jets after detecting "long-range aviation of the Russian Federation conducting strikes on the territory of Ukraine."

In a separate attack, an explosion rocked a store in central Lviv, a western city near the Polish border, far from the front line that is largely spared the worst of the conflict.

Explosions ripped through a central shopping street at around midnight, killing a policewoman and wounding 25 people after officers responded to a reported break-in.

Hours later, law enforcement said it had detained a Ukrainian woman suspected of carrying out the bomb attack, without providing any further details and saying that an investigation was ongoing.

"This is clearly an act of terrorism," Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said of the nighttime assault.

Ukraine 'not losing'

Ukraine will mark four years since Russia's assault on Feb. 24, 2022, a war that has shattered towns, uprooted millions and killed large numbers on both sides.

Moscow occupies close to a fifth of Ukrainian territory and continues to grind forward, especially in the eastern Donbas region, despite heavy losses and repeated Ukrainian strikes on logistics.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told AFP on Friday that Ukraine was "definitely not losing" the war and that victory remained the goal.

He said Ukrainian forces had clawed back about 300 square kilometers (116 square miles) of territory in recent counterattacks, gains AFP could not immediately verify.

If confirmed, they would be Kyiv's most significant advances since 2023.

The United States is pushing both sides to end the war, brokering several rounds of talks in recent weeks without a clear breakthrough.