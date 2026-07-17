A Russian missile struck a residential neighborhood in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Friday, killing two people, injuring at least eight others, including two children, and damaging homes and civilian infrastructure as Russia's long-range attacks continue to intensify across Ukraine.

Oleksandr Filatov, Odesa's first deputy mayor, confirmed the fatalities at the scene, saying the missile hit a residential building in the Black Sea city.

Local authorities said emergency crews rushed to the area to rescue residents trapped beneath debris and extinguish fires sparked by the explosion.

Officials said at least eight people suffered injuries, including two children. Victims were treated for shrapnel wounds, blast injuries and other trauma, with several taken to hospitals for further care.

The strike damaged multiple apartment buildings, a religious institution, a preschool, parked vehicles and other civilian infrastructure. Images released by emergency services showed heavily damaged residential buildings, shattered windows and rescue workers searching through rubble.

A firefighter works at the site of a car repair garage which was hit by a morning Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Odesa, Ukraine, July 17, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Odesa, Ukraine's largest Black Sea port and a critical hub for grain exports, has faced repeated missile and drone attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. While Russian strikes have frequently targeted port facilities and energy infrastructure, residential neighborhoods have also suffered extensive damage.

The latest attack comes amid a broader escalation in long-range strikes by both Russia and Ukraine. Moscow has increasingly used ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and Shahed-type drones against cities far from the front lines, while Ukraine has expanded its own long-range operations against military targets inside Russia.

The United Nations says the violence is exacting an increasingly heavy toll on civilians. According to the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, June was the deadliest month for Ukrainian civilians since April 2022, with at least 265 people killed and 1,816 injured in verified attacks. The organization noted that the actual figures are likely higher as investigations continue.

Long-range missile and drone attacks have accounted for a growing share of civilian casualties, particularly in densely populated urban areas where apartment buildings, schools, hospitals and other civilian facilities have repeatedly come under fire.

Authorities in Odesa urged residents to remain vigilant and immediately seek shelter during air raid alerts, warning that the threat of additional missile and drone attacks from the Black Sea and occupied Crimea remains high.