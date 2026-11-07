Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged overnight airstrikes Saturday, damaging energy infrastructure, residential buildings and a major bridge in and around Kyiv, as authorities reported one person killed and several others wounded.

Russia launched waves of ballistic missiles and drones against the Ukrainian capital and surrounding regions, triggering explosions across the city and disrupting electricity, heating and water supplies, according to Ukrainian officials.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces had targeted critical infrastructure, including energy facilities and the Pivnichnyi (Northern) Bridge, which crosses the Dnipro River. The bridge was damaged during the attack, prompting authorities to suspend traffic while specialists assessed the extent of the destruction.

"The energy supply situation in the capital is extremely difficult, which has also affected the operation of the city's heating and water supply systems," Klitschko said. He added that energy workers and municipal crews were working to restore services.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported damage to residential buildings, a kindergarten and a non-residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district. Additional damage was recorded in the Darnytskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

Initial reports from emergency officials put the number of injured at three, before authorities revised the figure. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said one person was killed in the wider region surrounding the capital, where five districts came under attack.

Ukrainian authorities later reported that eight people, including a child, had been wounded in the overnight strikes.

Energy facilities in the Kyiv and neighboring Zhytomyr regions were also damaged, according to Klitschko and regional officials. Tkachenko said infrastructure in at least three districts of the Kyiv region had been hit.

Ukraine's Air Force said its air defenses intercepted 149 of 172 Russian drones and four ballistic missiles during the overnight assault, which it said was primarily directed at the Kyiv region.

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed carrying out what it described as a "massive" overnight strike, saying its forces targeted military-industrial facilities, energy infrastructure and transportation facilities in and around Kyiv, including the Northern Bridge.

Moscow claimed the targeted facilities were being used to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

The attack followed a warning from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a day earlier that Kyiv had intelligence indicating Russia was preparing strikes against the country's energy infrastructure, bridges across the Dnipro River and civilian facilities.

Zelenskyy renewed his appeal for Western military assistance, particularly interceptor missiles for U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems, as Russia intensifies its campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure.

"We need interceptor missiles for our Patriots. Every agreement matters, and every day counts when it comes to deliveries. We're asking our partners very strongly: Please don't put off deliveries," he said in his evening video address.

Saturday's assault came amid an intensification of Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities, with Moscow increasingly relying on missiles and drones to strike energy facilities and other critical infrastructure. The campaign has placed additional pressure on Ukraine's power network as the country enters another winter.

Russia has also expanded its attacks on bridges around Kyiv in recent weeks, disrupting transportation in the capital, a city of more than 3 million people.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported damage from Ukrainian drone attacks overnight, including in the Rostov, Saratov and Oryol regions.

Oryol Gov. Andrey Klychkov said three private homes, along with warehouse and production facilities belonging to commercial enterprises in the regional capital, were damaged.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses intercepted 411 Ukrainian drones across 10 regions, as well as over the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

The latest exchanges came days before a new round of three-way talks involving Ukrainian and Russian officials was expected to take place in Abu Dhabi as part of a U.S.-backed effort to end the war. Previous diplomatic efforts have produced limited progress.

Independent verification of the battlefield claims made by either side remains difficult amid the ongoing conflict. Both Moscow and Kyiv deny deliberately targeting civilians, insisting their attacks are directed at military objectives or infrastructure connected to military operations.