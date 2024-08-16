Russia's President Vladimir Putin will head to Azerbaijan for a two-day official trip to enhance relations and discus regional and international developments on Sunday, the Kremlin said.

The visit would be Putin's first to the Caucasus country since 2018, and comes as Russia seeks to re-assert itself as a peacemaker between Azerbaijan and arch-foe Armenia.

"The further development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations... as well as topical international and regional problems will be discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.

"Following the visit, it is planned to adopt a Joint Statement of the Heads of State, and sign intergovernmental and other documents," it said.

European countries turning away from Russian gas have increasingly looked to oil and gas-rich Azerbaijan as a substitute since Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine in 2022.