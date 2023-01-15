At least 20 people were killed after a Russian missile attack that hit a high-rise apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday.

According to official figures, 73 injured people, including 14 children, had been rescued from the rubble of the partially collapsed high-rise building by Sunday morning, the Ukrainian Civil Defense announced on Telegram. The search for missing people is continuing.

Cries for help from trapped residents could still be heard from the rubble hours after the impact.

The attack on Dnipro was the most serious of several attacks on Saturday. An air alert was temporarily in effect throughout the country.

The leadership in Kyiv strongly condemned the attacks against the civilian population and once again spoke of "Russian terror."

Emergency personnel evacuates a person from an apartment block heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, Dnipro, Ukraine, Jan. 15, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Besides Dnipro, other areas hit on Saturday included Odessa in the south, Kharkiv in the east, Lviv in the west and the capital Kyiv.

Civilian infrastructure, including electricity sites, were again damaged and power outages were reported.

The Ukrainian military said that 25 of 38 Russian missiles were shot down.