Russian strikes killed at least eight people, including three children, in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, as President Donald Trump’s announcement of a deal to import Russian diesel fuel drew sharp criticism from Kyiv over concerns that the shipments would help finance Moscow’s war.

At least 16 people were wounded when Russian aerial bombs struck residential buildings in the southeastern region, Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the regional defense council, said.

The attack came amid an intensifying Russian bombardment that has killed more than 55 people across Ukraine over the past four days, according to Ukrainian officials.

The two countries remain largely deadlocked along the front line more than 4.5 years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, while their forces continue to wage a long-range aerial war.

The latest casualties underscored the mounting pressure on Ukraine as it struggles to defend its territory against increasingly deadly Russian attacks.

They also came a day after Trump announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply diesel to the United States and global markets, marking a significant shift in Washington’s approach to Moscow as fuel prices rise ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 3.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the deal, warning that allowing Russia to expand its petroleum exports would provide Moscow with additional revenue to sustain its military campaign.

“Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in the war, which must be ended, not prolonged,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday.

He warned that Moscow would repay the agreement with further attacks and what he described as “terror and perfidy,” arguing that the arrangement would encourage Russia to continue its offensive while undermining Washington’s efforts to end the conflict.

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a Russian attack on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2026. (EPA Photo)

In a statement released by the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, Zelenskyy described the agreement as “a weak decision, unfortunately, a weak decision by strong partners.”

The Ukrainian leader was particularly angered that Trump announced the deal while his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law Jared Kushner were meeting with Ukrainian officials in Miami to discuss a proposal to end the war. Zelenskyy said the proposed fuel arrangement had not been raised during those talks.

“I believe our team is simply being used as a smoke screen. And that is certainly not fair. It is certainly not how partners should treat each other,” he said.

In an interview with the U.S. news outlet Axios, Zelenskyy also described the agreement as “not fair and not honest,” warning that any relaxation of restrictions on Russian energy exports would weaken pressure on the Kremlin.

Trump defended the deal, saying the United States needed additional supplies to help ease prices.

“We need oil for the world, and this is diesel, which is what we need, so we're very happy to get it,” he said.

Diesel shipments and sanctions shift

Trump announced the agreement on his Truth Social platform Friday after a phone call with Putin that had been expected to focus on a suspected case of plague in Russia.

Instead, Trump said the Russian leader had agreed to arrange substantial diesel shipments, beginning with more than 300,000 metric tons immediately, followed by another 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons shortly afterward. A further 3 million tons could arrive within a relatively short period, he said, depending on supply conditions.

The Kremlin confirmed that Russia was prepared to supply oil and petroleum products to international markets.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak separately announced the immediate lifting of Moscow’s ban on diesel exports, according to the state news agency TASS. Novak outlined a schedule of 300,000 tons in October, 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons in December, contingent on repairs to refineries damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks.

Russia produced about 7 million tons of diesel per month last year, but its production capacity has since fallen by roughly half, according to the figures cited in reports on the agreement.

The initial 300,000-ton shipment would represent only a small share of global diesel demand and is unlikely to significantly reduce prices on its own. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, that volume would theoretically cover just over 14 hours of U.S. consumption of diesel and other distillate fuels.

The agreement nevertheless represents a notable reversal in Washington’s approach to Russia. Last month, Trump signed legislation granting his administration broad powers to impose additional sanctions on Moscow, including measures targeting the energy exports that help fund its war against Ukraine.

Following the announcement, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a temporary exemption from sanctions allowing the sale, supply, unloading and import of Russian diesel through April 7, 2027.

The move comes as the Trump administration faces competing pressures to contain fuel costs at home while maintaining leverage over Russia. Rising energy prices have become a growing political concern ahead of the November midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress.

Fuel costs have surged worldwide amid the U.S. war with Iran and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil supplies. Some Republicans have also blamed the conflict with Iran for the rise in prices.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil refineries, arguing that they contribute to fuel shortages and higher costs. He has urged Kyiv to halt the strikes, which target infrastructure that helps sustain Russia’s energy exports and war effort.

In his latest social media post, Trump said the diesel agreement, combined with what he described as Washington’s “TOTAL CONTROL” of the Strait of Hormuz, would drive prices sharply lower.

“Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority,” he wrote.

Zelenskyy proposes reciprocal halt to energy strikes

Despite his criticism of the diesel agreement, Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s willingness to stop attacking Russian refineries if Moscow agreed to end its strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

“We are proposing precisely such an agreement to America and believe that the strength of the United States is sufficient to achieve such a compromise,” he wrote.

The proposal reflects Kyiv’s push for reciprocal restrictions on attacks against energy facilities, which have become central targets in the war.

Russian strikes have repeatedly damaged Ukraine’s infrastructure, while Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian refineries in an effort to disrupt fuel production and the revenues supporting Moscow’s military campaign.

Zelenskyy warned that easing sanctions or allowing Russia to expand its energy sales would signal weakness and encourage the Kremlin to take Washington less seriously.