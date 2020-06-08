The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Russia has risen to 5,971, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday, after it reported 112 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

It reported 8,985 new infections of the virus, taking the nationwide case tally to 476,658.

Out of the 8,985 new infections, 2,001 were detected in Moscow, 751 in the Moscow region while 326 of patients were recorded in St. Petersburg. Also, 305 infections were registered in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 249 in the Sverdlovsk region and 228 in the Voronezh region.

The country's coronavirus response center said 36.6% of the patients were detected without symptoms.

More than 230,000 coronavirus patients recovered from the virus, it said.

The daily increase of patients in Moscow city is on the decline, officials said Monday. The authorities are gradually removing the previously imposed coronavirus restrictions in the city.

Russia prepares to celebrate Russia Day which will take place on June 12.

The country's officials announced Monday that Russians will work only four days this week – from June 8-14.

Russia is the third hardest-hit country by the coronavirus in terms of the number of cases, following the United States and Brazil.