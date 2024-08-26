Russia launched a massive drone and missile assault across Ukraine on Monday, targeting energy infrastructure and claiming at least three lives.

The onslaught, which began around midnight and persisted through the morning, marked Russia's most significant attack on Ukraine in weeks.

According to Ukraine’s air force, multiple groups of Russian drones moved toward the eastern, northern, southern and central regions of Ukraine, followed by several cruise and ballistic missiles.

Explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv. Power and water supplies in the city were disrupted by the attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

Ihor Polishchuk, mayor of Ukraine’s western city of Lutsk, said a multistory residential building and an unspecified infrastructure object were hit, killing one person.

Another person was killed in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attack sparked multiple fires, regional head Serhii Lysak said.

One person was also killed in the southeastern, partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region, regional head Ivan Fedorov said.

Ukraine’s private energy company DTEK introduced emergency blackouts, saying in an online statement that "energy workers throughout the country work 24/7 to restore light in the homes of Ukrainians.”

In neighboring Poland, the military said Polish and NATO air defenses were activated in the eastern part of the country as a result of the attack.