Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his primary goal in Ukraine, after 30 months of fighting, was to secure the eastern Donbass region.

He added that Ukraine's Kursk counteroffensive had made that objective easier.

Putin was speaking a day after Russia attacked Ukraine's western Lviv region with deadly strikes and after recent advances by Moscow's forces in the Donbass.

Since the start of its offensive in February 2022 when it failed to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Russia has adapted its aims, concentrating instead on trying to conquer eastern Ukraine.

While Ukraine's surprise push into Russia's Kursk region last month caught Russian forces off-guard, Putin stressed that the move had failed to slow Moscow's advance in occupied Ukraine.

"The aim of the enemy (in Kursk) was to force us to worry, hustle, divert troops and to stop our offensive in key areas, especially in the Donbass, the liberation of which is our main primary objective," Putin said at a forum in Vladivostok, in Russia's far east.

Russia claims the eastern Donetsk region and three other Ukrainian regions, as its own.

Moscow has this summer advanced strongly and its troops are now around a dozen kilometers from the city of Pokrovsk – a key logistics hub in east Ukraine from where thousands have now fled.

Putin said Ukraine had sent "quite well-prepared units" into Kursk and so had made Moscow's advance in Donbass quicker.

"The enemy weakened itself in key areas, our army has accelerated its offensive operations," he argued.

'Holy duty'

Putin also claimed that Moscow's army has begun to push out Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region, where Kyiv's forces have held on to towns and villages for almost a month.

"Our armed forces have stabilized the situation and started gradually squeezing (the enemy) out from our territory," Putin said.

It was not possible to verify these claims.

Russia did not mount a large-scale response in the first days of the incursion, which became the biggest on Russian soil since WWII. He has since played down the significance of the Ukrainian attack.

But Putin hardened his rhetoric in recent days.

"It is the holy duty of the Russian army to do everything to throw out the enemy from this territory and to protect our citizens," he said Thursday.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told US TV channel NBC that Ukraine would hold on to the territory captured in the Kursk region.

Zelensky has previously said that one of Kyiv's "goals" in Kursk was to show Russians "what is more important to him (Putin): occupation of the territories of Ukraine or the protection of his population".

Kyiv has also said that it wants to force Moscow into "fair" negotiations.

Aborted deal

While Russian officials have rushed in recent weeks to say that the Kursk incursion makes any talks with Ukraine impossible, Putin appeared to roll back those statements.

Russia was ready to talk, he said -- but on the basis of an aborted deal reached in Istanbul in 2022, the details of which were never made public by either side.

But Putin has repeatedly said that Moscow can only negotiate with Ukraine if Kyiv surrenders four of its regions -- Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

"Are we ready to negotiate with them? We have never refused to do so," Putin said on Thursday.

"But not on the basis of some ephemeral demands, but on the basis of those documents that were agreed and actually initialed in Istanbul," he added.

The Kremlin has claimed Russia and Ukraine were on the verge of a deal in the spring of 2022, shortly after Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine.