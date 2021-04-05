Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation Monday bringing the electoral and referendum laws into line with the amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, which gives him the right to run for two more terms at the Kremlin.

The legislation, which could pave the way for the 68-year-old Russian leader, who has already been in power for more than two decades, to stay in power until 2036 should he choose to do so and win reelection, reflects sweeping changes to the constitution that were introduced last year.

The law clarifies the provisions related to the restriction on holding the office of the president of Russia for more than two terms. The provision of the Russian Constitution limiting the number of terms during which the same person can hold the office of president applies to a person who held and (or) holds the presidential office, without taking into account the number of terms during which they have occupied and (or) hold this position at the time of the entry into force of the amendment to the Russian Constitution. It also introduces a corresponding restriction and does not exclude the possibility for them to hold the office of president for the period allowed by the specified provision.

This means that the presidential terms of people who were elected before 2020 are not counted. Thus, Putin and former prime minister and president, Dmitry Medvedev, will be able to run two more times.

Voting on amendments to the constitution took place in late July and early August 2020. Putin proposed to introduce the changes in January, and while there was no mention of zeroing his presidential terms, it was however suggested by Duma deputy Valentina Tereshkova. After Russians overwhelmingly backed in a vote in July lawmakers approved the new bill last month.