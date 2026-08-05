NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Wednesday he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about accelerating the delivery of additional air defense systems following a fresh wave of Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine.

The discussions come as Moscow intensifies its long-range bombardments against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, pressing NATO allies to bolster Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

"Spoke with Zelenskyy about the latest horrific Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s cities," Rutte said in a statement posted to the US social media platform X. "I am discussing with Allies how we can continue to get Ukraine the air defences they urgently need."

Zelenskyy also said he discussed efforts with Rutte.

"Mark is well-informed about the threats, and we have coordinated our efforts regarding countries that possess the necessary ⁠missiles ⁠and the capability to help," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"It is crucial to eliminate all bureaucracy and ⁠make the required political decisions."

After speaking with the Ukrainian ​leader, Rutte said in a post ​on X that he ⁠is "discussing ‌with ‌Allies how we ⁠can continue to ‌get Ukraine the ​air defences they ⁠urgently need."

Russia launched 28 missiles – including 24 ballistic missiles – and 115 armed drones at Ukraine in its latest night assault, according to a written statement from the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces executed intensive overnight strikes aimed at transport, logistics, and distribution hubs across Kyiv and the surrounding region.