A British same-sex couple has been convicted of sexually abusing, torturing and killing the 13-month-old boy they adopted, the BBC reported Tuesday, in a case prosecutors described as one of the most shocking child abuse investigations they had ever encountered.

Teacher Jamie Varley, 37, was found guilty of murdering Preston Davey after jurors heard evidence that the toddler endured months of physical and sexual abuse while living with Varley and his partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32.

According to the BBC, Preston was adopted by the couple in April 2023 when he was nine months old and suffered repeated abuse during the four months he lived in their Blackpool home.

The broadcaster reported that Preston sustained around 40 injuries before his death and was subjected to sexual abuse and prolonged mistreatment.

Varley initially told police that the child had accidentally drowned in a bathtub. However, the report said that a post-mortem examination ruled out drowning and determined that Preston died from acute upper airway obstruction caused by objects inserted into his mouth.

Jurors also heard that indecent photographs and videos of the child had been created while he was living with the couple.

Following an eight-week trial, Varley was convicted of murder, grievous bodily harm, child cruelty offenses, sexual assault of a child, assault by penetration and multiple indecent image offenses.

McGowan-Fazakerley was found guilty of allowing the death of a child, child cruelty and sexual assault.

The report noted that Preston had been taken to hospital several times before his death with suspicious injuries, while social workers also had contact with the family.

Both men are due to be sentenced on Thursday.