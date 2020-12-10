British police on Thursday evacuated a school in North London after "a bomb threat."

Videos and photos emerged on social media accounts as students and teachers were ordered to leave the Stoke Newington School in Hackney.

Police were contacted by staff shortly before midday, according to a statement by Hackney Police.

"The school had received a bomb threat," the statement said.

"The school was evacuated and officers are in attendance. Cordon are in place whilst police investigate."

In a later statement, police said they "have carried out a thorough search of the school and nothing suspicious was found."

Cordons have been lifted and staff is now allowed to return, the statement said, adding that inquiries continue.