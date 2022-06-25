Bosnian Serb member of Bosnia-Herzegovina Presidential Council Milorad Dodik and Croatian President Zoran Milanovic criticized the failure Friday of the European Union to grant candidate status to Bosnia-Herzegovina at the EU Leaders' Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

"Some EU leaders see Bosnia and Herzegovina as a colony," Dodik said on social media.

Dodik thanked the countries that supported Bosnia-Herzegovina at the summit.

Milanovic criticized Croatian government officials who did not express an opinion on granting status to Ukraine and Moldova, as well as Bosnia-Herzegovina.

He pointed out that Croats in Bosnia-Herzegovina attach importance to the EU integration of the country and that the three peoples in Bosnia-Herzegovina – Bosniaks, Croats and Serbs – want the country to obtain EU membership status.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina remains 'Switzerland' next to Ukraine. I am glad that Ukraine received candidate status even though it is not a functional state," said Milanovic.

Western Balkans leaders criticized the EU for the slow progress on their EU membership bids.

Council President Charles Michel said Bosnia will receive candidate status once it implements reforms in 14 policy areas.

The Balkans is home to three EU candidate states – Montenegro, Serbia and North Macedonia. Turkey also a candidate country.