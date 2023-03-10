Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik threatened to secede from Bosnia-Herzegovina if the territorial integrity of Republika Srpska was at stake.

President of Republika Srpska, one of two entities of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dodik has repeated his separatist rhetoric many times. "If you try to take our properties from us, we will separate the RS. If this is a take it or leave it situation, we will take it to keep it," said Dodik.

Bosnia-Herzegovina's Constitutional Court in early March repealed a controversial immovable property law in the Republika Srpska entity. According to Dodik, the court decision is against the entity and it will not be successful.

He added that they are drafting a new law. "This time, I plan to include all properties within the entity. If a property list is requested from us, you will disband Bosnia and Herzegovina," said Dodik.

The court's decision came after the High Representative of Bosnia-Herzegovina announced that he had suspended the law a day before it was expected to come into force. While the unconstitutional law on immovable properties was expected to take effect on Feb. 28, the public institutions used by the Republika Srpska under the law are claimed to be "part" of them.