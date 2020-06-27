Serbia's defense minister and parliament speaker tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin is in good health and remains in self-isolation, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

However, Maja Gojkovic, the speaker of Serbia's National Assembly, has been hospitalized.

Two other Serbian officials – Marko Djuric, head of the government's Office for Kosovo, and Marko Cadez, chairman of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce – have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Serbia has seen a spike in coronavirus cases since lifting its strict lockdown measures in May, allowing large gatherings without obligatory social distancing or masks.

The country's overall count stands at 13,792, including 267 deaths.