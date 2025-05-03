Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was admitted to a military hospital in Belgrade on Saturday after returning early from a trip to the United States, his office confirmed, offering no immediate details on his condition.

Vucic, who had been scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida, reportedly felt unwell and decided to cut the visit short following medical advice, according to national broadcaster RTS.

He was taken directly to the Military Medical Academy upon landing in Belgrade, with officials saying more information about his health would be released “in due course.”

His hospitalization comes as the Serbian leader faces a widespread protest movement at home over a deadly accident at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad.

He was previously hospitalized in 2019 for heart issues.

The announcement casts doubt on Vucic’s planned visit to Russia for celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II on May 9.

On Thursday, the Serbian leader had vowed to keep his word to Russian President Vladimir Putin and join about 20 world leaders expected to attend the Red Square military parade.

However, any trip to Russia would risk angering the European Union, which Serbia hopes to join.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country would not take responsibility for the security of foreign leaders visiting Russia.