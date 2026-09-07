Serbia's prime minister proposed on Monday dissolving parliament, paving the way for an early election long demanded by the student-led protest movement.

Parliamentary elections were not due until December 2027, but President Aleksandar Vucic announced a vote for late October after nearly two years of anti-government unrest.

The student-led anti-graft movement began after the collapse of a canopy at Novi Sad railway station on Nov. 1, 2024, which killed 16 people and was widely blamed on entrenched corruption.

Initial demands for a transparent investigation later broadened into calls for a snap election, now expected on Oct. 25 after months of delay.

"I propose that the government, in accordance with the Constitution, ask the president to dissolve the National Assembly and call parliamentary elections," Prime Minister Djuro Macut said during an extraordinary government session.

"Serbia has faced protests, blockades, deep divisions, problems in education and heavy pressure on institutions," Macut told ministers.

"For some time, parts of the public have been calling for early parliamentary elections," he said, adding that "a responsible government never ignores such demands."

Vucic, who has been in power since 2012, now has 72 hours to accept the proposal and dissolve parliament.

He had previously signalled he would do so on Sept. 9 or Sept. 10, with the deadline for elections to be held in October.

Students leading university blockades have demanded early elections since May 2025.

Government officials repeatedly said they would call elections, but did not set a date.

Vucic said in late June that he would step down as president before his term expires in April 2027 so that he could participate in the campaign.

His right-wing populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) decided at a meeting over the weekend to ask him to head its electoral list and stand as its candidate for prime minister.