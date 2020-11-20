Several people were injured in a stabbing attack in the western German town of Oberhausen on Thursday evening, Focus Online reported, adding that a suspect had been arrested.
Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported that several people had been taken to hospital with stab wounds.
The incident appeared to be a family dispute, Reuters quoted the police as saying.
A spokesman for police in the nearby city of Essen said all five, including the attacker, had been treated in hospital and at least one sustained life-threatening injuries.
