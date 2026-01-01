An explosion struck a packed bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, killing several people and injuring many others, police said Thursday.

Citing police, Sky News reported that at least 10 people had died in the incident, with some local media saying the figure may be much higher. A police spokesperson declined to confirm the ⁠number, but said many people were being treated for burns.

More than 100 people were in the bar at the time of the explosion, a police spokesperson said.

The fire broke ‌out at 1.30 a.m. (0030 GMT) in a bar called "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana, where police, the fire brigade and rescue services were ‍deployed to help victims.

The area has been ‍completely closed off, ‍and a no-fly zone has ⁠been imposed ‍over Crans-Montana, police said in a statement, adding that the cause of the blast remained unclear.