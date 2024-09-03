Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy relieved his deputy chief of staff, Rostyslav Shurma, of his duties on Tuesday, according to a decree published on the presidential website, as six officials, including ministers, announced their resignation amid an expected government reshuffle.

The chairman of parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, deputy prime minister responsible for European integration. The move was part of a restructuring of the government.

The Ukrainian minister in charge of weapons production resigned in anticipation of another defense role and four other ministers stood down in a major government shake-up at a critical juncture in the war with Russia.

The resignations of Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna and the justice, environment and reintegration ministers leave over a third of the cabinet vacant after sackings earlier this year.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his political allies could move to fill the positions to create the order before he travels this month to the United States, where he hopes to present a "victory plan" to U.S. President Joe Biden, a key ally.

"Autumn will be extremely important for Ukraine. And our state institutions should be configured so that Ukraine achieves all the results that we need - for all of us," Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

"For this, we must strengthen some areas of the government and changes in its make-up have been prepared. There will also be changes in the (president's) office."

Zelenskyy has also dismissed Rostyslav Shurma, one of his deputy chiefs of staff whose portfolio is the economy, according to a decree published on the presidential website.

David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker for Zelenskyy's party, said there would be a "major government reset" that would see more than half of the ministers change.

"Tomorrow a day of sackings awaits us, and a day of appointments the day after," he said.

Stefanishyna, whose portfolio has centered around Kyiv's bid to join the European Union and NATO military alliance, could be named as head of a bigger ministry that combines her old role and that of the justice ministry, the Suspilne public broadcaster cited a source in Zelenskyy's party as saying.

Meanwhile, Kamyshin has spearheaded Ukraine's effort to ramp up defense production of everything from attack drones to long-range missiles to battle Russia, a much better-armed and larger foe.

"I will continue working in the defense sector but in a different role," Kamyshin, who is 40 and considered a rising star in government, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Last week, Zelenskyy dismissed the commander of the air force, a few days after an F-16 fighter jet that Kyiv received from its Western allies crashed during a Russian strike, killing its pilot.