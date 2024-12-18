"Even if Berlusconi dies tomorrow, the 'Berlusconi style' will continue to influence beyond Italy's borders," said renowned 20th-century thinker and late author Umberto Eco in his prescient statement in 2010.

Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away last year at 86, made a surprise entry into politics in 1994, becoming the trailblazer for a global trend.

Born in 1936 to a middle-class family in Milan, Berlusconi pursued law in university while working various jobs, including bartending, selling vacuum cleaners and singing on cruise ships.

Although the source of his finances has long been a topic of debate, Berlusconi formally entered the business world in 1962, founding the construction company Edilnord and developing a massive housing complex in Milan. His sharp intelligence, ambition and knack for seizing opportunities catapulted him to rapid success.

Projecting the image of a self-made man, the Milanese entrepreneur expanded his career from construction to media, entertainment, real estate and football, building a vast business empire.

Anti-elitist billionaire ‘Man of People’

By the early 1990s, Italy was grappling with political disillusionment, economic crises and corruption scandals that eroded public trust. The “Clean Hands” operation, which dismantled the country's political establishment, left a void that Berlusconi quickly exploited.

Despite objections from close confidants and even his mother, Berlusconi entered politics in 1994, founding the center-right Forza Italia ("Go Italy") party.

While he claimed to have stepped into politics to serve his country, critics argued his move was motivated by a desire to evade legal scrutiny into his companies and benefit from parliamentary immunity.

Declaring he performed miracles in every venture, Berlusconi entered the political stage with the slogan "Time to create an Italian miracle together" and the campaign motto "Italy I love." After just two months of campaigning, he won the elections.

His entry into politics marked a definitive shift in Italy’s political landscape, ushering in the "Second Republic." He served as prime minister four times between 1994 and 2011, totaling nine years in office.

Leveraging his media holdings, Berlusconi shaped public opinion, built a populist leadership style and established a direct connection with the masses.

Recognized by many experts as the first leader to bring populism to Italy, Berlusconi earned the country the title of "the laboratory of populism" in modern Europe.

Controversial, influential

Described as one of Italy's most complex, influential and controversial figures, Berlusconi portrayed himself as a "man of the people" opposed to "the system" and "the elites."

According to Forbes, Berlusconi first entered its billionaire rankings in 1988. At the time of his death, he was Italy's fourth-richest person, with a net worth of $6.8 billion.

Even though he never regained the premiership after 2011, Berlusconi remained active in politics until his death, serving as a model for “populist billionaire” leaders who would later emerge worldwide.

Trump, Berlusconi: Parallels in populism

Following Berlusconi, other billionaire populist leaders like former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra (2001–2006) and former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (2017–2021) entered the political stage.

The most prominent among them, however, is Donald Trump, who first won the U.S. presidency in 2016 and secured reelection earlier this month.

Like his Italian counterpart, Trump capitalized on economic and social discontent, crafting rhetoric that targeted the status quo. He employed the core elements of populist discourse, presenting himself as a leader disconnected from the Washington elites and attuned to the people's concerns.

Despite some differences, the New York billionaire and his Milanese predecessor share striking similarities that evoke a sense of déjà vu for Italians.

Both leaders entered politics as successful businessmen, embraced populist narratives and forged direct connections with the public. They wielded their wealth to bolster their image as powerful yet relatable figures, often emphasizing their ability to understand ordinary citizens.

However, their careers were marred by scandals and legal troubles. Berlusconi faced corruption trials, tax evasion charges and sex scandals, while Trump dealt with allegations of sexual misconduct, tax issues and other legal disputes. Both leaders were convicted of tax fraud. Their insistence on political involvement has been attributed to their legal battles and a desire to protect personal interests.

Napoleonic leaders

Described as "authoritarian-leaning Napoleonic figures with immense wealth," Berlusconi and Trump ignited intense debate both domestically and globally.

Unlike Trump, Berlusconi built a political party from scratch, whereas Trump carved out a movement within the established Republican Party. While Trump's MAGA movement may dissipate after his presidency, Berlusconi remained at the helm of Forza Italia until his death, and the party continues to play a role in Italian politics under Antonio Tajani.

Though their styles differ, both leaders reshaped the political landscape of their respective countries, leaving legacies that will likely be debated for years.