Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger on Friday said the EU member had given Ukraine an S-300 air defense system, adding that it did not mean Slovakia had joined the conflict with Russia.

"I can confirm that the Slovak Republic has donated the S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, following Ukraine's request for assistance," Heger posted on Facebook. "The donation of the system does not mean that the Slovak Republic has become a part of the armed conflict in Ukraine."

He added that Slovakia's defense "will be strengthened in the coming days by an additional missile defense system from our allies," Heger said.

The comments from Heger came as he was visiting the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with top EU officials ahead of a planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Zelenskyy mentioned S-300s by name when he spoke to U.S. lawmakers by video last month, appealing for defense systems that would allow Ukraine to "close the skies” to Russian warplanes and missiles.

NATO members Bulgaria, Slovakia and Greece have the S-300s, which can fire missiles hundreds of kilometers (miles) and knock out cruise missiles as well as warplanes. Slovakia previously said it was willing to give its S-300 to Ukraine on the condition that it has a proper replacement.

Last month, Bratislava said it would provide the Russian-made anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine only on the condition that it receive a substitute to avoid a NATO security gap. Heger said Slovakia was providing the defense system "to Ukraine and its innocent citizens, believing that this system will help save the lives of as many innocent Ukrainians as possible."