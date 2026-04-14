Slovenia’s newly appointed parliament speaker Zoran Stevanovic said Tuesday he plans to hold a referendum on the country’s withdrawal from NATO.

"I must say that we promised the people a referendum on the issue of leaving NATO, and we will hold this referendum,” Stevanovic told the country’s public broadcaster RTVSLO.

He stressed that his position is not aligned with any foreign power. "I have no pro-Russian views, only pro-Slovenian ones,” he said. "We argue that Slovenia must conduct its policy independently, sovereignly.”

"That we must cooperate with all countries in this world, especially with great powers, but this cooperation must never mean subordination. Good relations with everyone, but in the interest of Slovenia,” he added.

He also signaled a shift away from involvement in international conflicts, stating: "We will absolutely oppose interference in foreign military and diplomatic disputes because Slovenia never benefits from this.”

While raising the prospect of leaving NATO, Stevanovic acknowledged that public support for exiting the EU is unlikely. He noted that Slovenia continues to benefit significantly from EU membership.

He also said his party plans to pursue other campaign pledges, including advocating for Slovenia’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Discussing his diplomatic agenda, Stevanovic said he intends to travel to Moscow. "I would like to build bridges and cooperate well with all countries, regardless of the wall that has been built between the West and the East,” he said.