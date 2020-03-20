Spanish health authorities said that 1,002 people have died in the country since the coronavirus outbreak, while infections have reached 19,980.

Fernando Simón, director of Spain’s center for health alerts and emergencies, said Friday that infections rose by 16% in 24 hours. On Thursday, the death toll in Spain stood at 767, with 17,147 infections.

Spain is in its first week of a lockdown, with the government struggling to reduce the rising contagion rate and give relief to its strained health care system. Over 10,000 people have been hospitalized, including more than 1,000 in intensive care units.

Spain is the second hardest-hit country by COVID-19 infections in Europe, behind Italy.

Spain also became the fourth country in the world where the number of deaths from COVID-19 exceeded 1,000 after Italy, China and Iran. Together these countries share more than 87% of the global death toll.

The coronavirus has infected more than 250,000 people and killed more than 10,000. More than 86,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.