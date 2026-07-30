Spain said Thursday it would deploy troops to its North African enclave of Ceuta after hundreds of migrants reached the territory, many swimming around the border fence, prompting authorities to bolster security.

Migration from Morocco into Spain's two north African territories, Ceuta and Melilla, has long been a politically sensitive issue between the two countries, as thousands cross the border at times

"The Armed Forces will reinforce the Civil Guard in the exercise of its powers and any others that may be necessary to maintain security in the city of Ceuta," said a ministry statement.

It did not specify how many soldiers would be sent to the small territory of 18.5 square kilometers (seven square miles) but said the Civil Guard's strength there would be nearly doubled from the current level of 80.

It will also send diving teams and coastguard ships.

Hundreds of migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco on Thursday, joining the 1,500 who had done so in recent days – creating a "humanitarian emergency" that left one person dead, according to city authorities.

The president of Ceuta, Juan Vivas, said earlier that the reception centres were saturated as the number of people entering is more than 200 a day, adding: "There is no more room for anyone."