Spain and Morocco have tightened security along the border with the Spanish exclave of Ceuta after calls circulated on social media urging another mass influx of migrants into the North African territory on Saturday.

Despite the heightened security presence, a dpa reporter observed calm at the main border crossing in Ceuta during the morning. Spain’s state broadcaster RTVE and other media outlets in the exclave reported similar conditions.

Authorities in both countries are seeking to prevent a repeat of the events at the end of July, when, according to various estimates, as many as 80,000 migrants attempted to enter Ceuta in a mass surge.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska recently said the incident was a one-off event and insisted it would not happen again.

A few days ago, Morocco’s Interior Ministry announced the arrest of a group of people suspected of inciting further attempts to illegally enter the Spanish exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

Calls for mass crossings on Aug. 15 were circulating on social media. However, the ministry said all necessary measures had been taken to prevent illegal crossings.

Security measures have been significantly tightened in recent days, particularly on the Moroccan side of the border, RTVE reported. Authorities erected additional barriers made of barbed and razor wire in the border town of Fnideq.

Hundreds of Sub-Saharan African and Sudanese migrants gather in Fnideq as they attempt to enter Ceuta in Fnideq (Castillejos), Morocco, Aug. 15, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Patrol boats are monitoring the coast, while water cannons have been stationed at the border. Numerous checkpoints were also set up on access roads, RTVE reported.

Meanwhile, 880 Spanish National Police officers are now deployed in Ceuta, 270 more than at the end of July. They are supported by approximately 2,000 soldiers and 700 Guardia Civil officers.

On July 30, tens of thousands of migrants reached Ceuta, mostly by swimming, with dozens dying in the attempt.

According to the latest official statement from Madrid, 83 bodies have been recovered from the sea, while NGOs estimate the death toll to be well above 100.

Most of the arrivals returned to Morocco within a few hours or days, according to the Spanish government.

Grande-Marlaska said approximately 5,000 migrants are still in Ceuta. He acknowledged that it will take some time before the exclave returns to normal.