Spain's overnight death toll from the coronavirus came to 59 on Monday, the lowest figure in two months, the government announced.
The cumulative death toll rose to 27,709, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 231,606 on Monday from 231,350 the previous day, according to health ministry figures.
Figures include data for more than 24 hours as the ministry changed its methods on Monday. It was the second day in a row that deaths remained below 100.
