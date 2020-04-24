In Spain, 367 people died of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number of deaths in four weeks, the Spanish government said Friday.
The latest figures are the lowest daily toll since March 22 when 394 deaths were reported. That brought the total fatalities from the pandemic in the country to 22,524, the third-highest number of virus deaths in the world after the United States and Italy.
