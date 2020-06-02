Spain reported no new deaths from the coronavirus for the second day running on Tuesday, with cumulative deaths unchanged from Sunday's total of 27,127, according to the health ministry.
Diagnosed cases of the disease rose by 137 from Monday to 239,932, the ministry said.
In early April, Spain was recording more than 900 deaths per day at the height of the outbreak. With more than 27,000 deaths and around 240,000 cases, the country is one of the worst affected in the world.
