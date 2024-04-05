Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Madrid plans to recognize Palestinian statehood before July.

Spain plans to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state, as previously mentioned by the president, before July, according to the minister.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez "has a very firm will for it. We are talking with our European partners, as well as our Arab partners," said Albares during an interview with the state-owned radio RNE.

Sanchez "made it very clear," Albares noted.

He added that Spain is "exchanging opinions on the best time" with other global actors to establish "a realistic and viable" Palestinian state and ensure peace in the Middle East.

Albares suggested that once weapons are removed from Gaza and the Middle East, a Palestinian national authority should be established to "provide basic services" and "territorial continuity."

This authority should have a connection "with a corridor" and "have access to the seaport in Gaza" with the capital in East Jerusalem, according to him.

"We all know the formula. Now what we need is political will to put it into practice," Albares stressed.

"I have spoken with the new Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Mustafa. I have conveyed to him Spain's firm commitment to the cease-fire in Gaza, unhindered entry of humanitarian aid, and the recognition of the Palestinian state. Spain is working for peace," the minister posted on Friday on X.