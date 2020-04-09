Spain's number of daily coronavirus deaths slowed on Thursday after two days of increases as 683 people succumbed to the disease in 24 hours, taking the total to 15,238, the health ministry said.

Overall detected cases rose to 152,446 from 146,690 on Wednesday, it added.

Spain is the second worst-afflicted country in terms of cases and fatalities.

The country has been under a tight lockdown since mid-March, and the restrictions are expected to remain in place at least until the end of April. The Spanish health system has been overwhelmed, and the government has been seeking any help it can get.

Spain said its downward trend in new infections and deaths was continuing and that increases in fatalities in the beginning of this week were the result of weekend deaths being tallied.