Spain's daily coronavirus death toll fell on Monday to 123, the health ministry said, its lowest level in 7 weeks.
The overall death toll from the epidemic rose to 26,744 on Monday from 26,621 the previous day. The number of confirmed cases rose to 227,436 from 224,390 on Sunday.
