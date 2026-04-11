Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged the European Union to move toward establishing a joint army, saying the bloc must strengthen its defense capabilities and take a more decisive role on the global stage.

Speaking at a summit in Barcelona, Sanchez said Europe must act with greater unity and ambition in response to growing geopolitical challenges, emphasizing the need for collective defense mechanisms.

Sanchez made the comments amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and NATO. Regional tensions have escalated since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 3,000 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Sanchez argued that building a stronger European defense structure, including the possibility of a joint army, is essential for ensuring the continent’s security and influence in international affairs.

At the same time, Sanchez stressed that Europe’s role should not be limited to military strength. He said the EU must also lead “morally,” contributing to global stability and sustainable development while addressing international crises.

Highlighting Spain as an example, Sanchez pointed to the country’s economic performance, job creation and environmental policies. He noted that nearly 60% of Spain’s electricity comes from renewable sources, helping protect the country from energy price fluctuations linked to tensions in the Middle East.

The Spanish leader also called on the EU to take clearer positions on global issues, including reassessing its cooperation agreement with Israel over its violations of international law.

Sanchez reiterated that European citizens expect more proactive leadership from Brussels, particularly in addressing global conflicts and security risks.