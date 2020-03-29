Spanish Princess Maria Teresa de Borbon-Parma, 86, died in Paris Thursday after contracting the novel coronavirus, her brother announced on Sunday.

A member of the Carlist branch of the Bourbon dynasty, she became the first royal to fall victim to the pandemic that has gripped Europe for weeks.

Earlier this week, the 71-year-old Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus in the U.K. Prince Albert II of Monaco has also tested positive, although there are "no concerns for his health" the palace said on March 19.

Spain's royal family has also been tested, but all their results came back negative.

Known as the Red Princess for her relatively leftist views, Borbon-Parma worked as a Sociology professor at Sorbonne University in Paris and rarely used her royal title.

"Throughout her life she held a diplomatic attitude that was far from dynastic, in a way she was progressive, separating herself from the traditionalist principles of her younger brother Sixto," read an obituary in Spanish daily La Vanguardia.

Several media outlets have incorrectly claimed that she is Spanish King Felipe VI's cousin.