Ukrainian drones struck energy and military targets in St. Petersburg early Wednesday as the city hosted a major economic forum, according to Russian and Ukrainian officials.

Some 20,000 guests from 130 countries are set to attend the three-day annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) – an event once dubbed "Russia's Davos" – which starts Wednesday.

The Kremlin vowed to respond to the strikes, which came a day after a barrage of Russian missiles and drones killed 23 people across Ukraine.

St. Petersburg Gov. Alexander Beglov said "several" infrastructure facilities were damaged, but no one was killed in the attack.

Separate Russian strikes on frontline regions of Ukraine killed four, local officials said, as NATO chief Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian drones hit the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal and the Kronstadt military base in the city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said – the latest in a series of retaliatory attacks that Kyiv calls "long-range sanctions."

"Ukraine's plan for long-range sanctions is being implemented exactly as needed to bring peace closer," he said on social media, posting a video of an oil depot ablaze.

The commander of Ukraine's drone forces said a Russian warship was hit at the Kronstadt naval base, posting black-and-white footage from onboard the drone of what he said was the attack.

The attacks forced St. Petersburg's main airport to close for hours overnight.

Ukrainian officials said the attack was aimed at disrupting the three-day gathering, which President Vladimir Putin will attend and make a keynote address Friday.

"The Petersburg forum is opening with a nice plume of black smoke in the background after Ukrainian strikes," said Sergiy Sternenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister.

An AFP reporter saw the smoke visible from the conference venue as delegates gathered for the first sessions.

Several flights from Moscow to St. Petersburg were delayed, an AFP reporter at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport said.

Russia's Davos

Since Russia launched its full-scale assault on Ukraine in February 2022, SPIEF – previously Moscow's premier economic event for courting Western investment -- has been seen as a snapshot of Russia's isolation on the world stage.

In the 2010s, French President Emmanuel Macron, then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were among those who addressed the forum alongside Putin.

Now Russia can only rely on leaders of its closest allies to attend – this year, the presidents of Uzbekistan and Tanzania, alongside ministers from the likes of Cuba, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The Kremlin's economy envoy Kirill Dmitriev said the forum was a gathering of "sovereign countries," slamming "globalist" rivals like the annual Davos gathering in Switzerland.

"The countries of the Global South are building up their economic strength, actively moving toward partnership with Russia and will be strongly represented," he said.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres – who on Tuesday condemned Russian strikes on Ukraine – will speak at a panel on the environment Friday.

The United States is sending Rodney Mims Cook Jr, the head of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, who is overseeing President Donald Trump's new White House ballroom, to the event, where he will speak on a panel titled "Russia-US: A Cultural Dialogue."

Several fringe figures from Western countries have also been invited – including right-wing commentator Candace Owens, Putin-backing U.S. actor Steven Seagal and representatives of the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Andrew Tate, the British-American self-described misogynist charged in Romania with human trafficking and accused of rape, landed in Moscow Tuesday, triggering speculation he would also attend the forum.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov vowed to respond to the attack.

"Our responses will be systemic in nature," he told reporters, including AFP.

Ukraine has escalated its strikes on Russian energy and military sites in recent months, calling them fair retribution for Russia's nightly barrages against its cities.

Russian-installed officials in occupied eastern Ukraine said seven people were killed when a Ukrainian drone hit a bus traveling between Moscow and the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Overnight into Wednesday, Russia said its air defenses intercepted 354 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including areas bordering Ukraine and annexed Crimea.

Meanwhile, Russian strikes killed two people in the southern frontline city of Kherson and two in the northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian officials there said.