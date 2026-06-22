British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Monday he would step down as the head of the government, coinciding with the expected swearing-in of his likely successor as a member of parliament.

Less than ⁠two years after he won a landslide election victory that promised to end chaos in British politics, Starmer said he would support whoever replaced him.

"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," Starmer said as he choked up in an emotional speech outside 10 Downing Street.

He said nominations for anyone ​to replace him would open on July 9. However, his rival Andy Burnham is ​the ⁠clear frontrunner.

"The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election, I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace," he said.

The threat to Starmer, which had been building for ​months, increased ⁠sharply Friday when Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, decisively won a parliamentary election to return to Westminster, beating a candidate from Nigel Farage's Reform U.K. party, which has led national opinion polls for more than a year.

That victory gave hope to Labour lawmakers that Burnham, a career politician known for his communication skills, could transform the fortunes of a party that has lost support under Starmer, whose popularity ratings have sunk to the lowest for any British leader.

But the change is not without risk. Beyond saying that the country needs fundamental change and to bring down the cost of living, Burnham has yet to make clear his approach to foreign affairs, the ⁠economy ⁠and defense.

Like Starmer, he could find he has little room to manoeuvre, hemmed in by bond market investors opposed to any additional borrowing, and confronted by an angry electorate, which believes the country is not working properly.

Britain already has the highest borrowing costs in the Group of Seven wealthy nations due to its high debt and interest payments, years of anaemic economic growth, its struggles to cut spending and the need to invest in areas like defense.

Investors spoken to by Reuters were divided over whether Burnham, who said last September that ⁠Britain had to get "beyond this thing of being in hock to the bond markets" would respect the need to reassure markets.

He has since said he was misrepresented.

"In our view, a Burnham premiership would inherit a precarious fiscal situation ​with few tools to deliver meaningful change," economists at Citibank said on Friday.

Starmer had said Friday he would stand in any formal Labour leadership contest that sought to replace him. But that appeared to change over the weekend.

Whoever ⁠replaces Starmer ‌will become ‌Britain's seventh prime minister since the Brexit vote to leave the European ⁠Union, which took place 10 years ago this week. That ‌level of turnover – the highest in Britain in nearly two centuries – underlines the struggle of maintaining the support of voters angry ​at successive failures to improve ⁠living standards, public services and tackle illegal immigration.

The political advisory group Eurasia ⁠had said the best outcome could be for Starmer to say he will step down ⁠in September, enabling him to ​attend a U.K.-European Union reset summit in July and give Burnham time to prepare for government.