Storm Franklin has sparked evacuations in parts of Britain and caused widespread rush hour travel disruptions, with train operators warning customers not to travel amid gale-force winds and flooding.

A yellow wind warning that covers England, Wales and southwestern Scotland is in place until 1 p.m. local time (3 p.m. GMT), while an amber warning for Northern Ireland expired at 7 a.m.

Winds are expected to peak during the morning rush hour, according to Greg Dewhurst, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, who added that they will begin noticeably easing around lunchtime.

Heavy showers lashing northern England and Northern Ireland are set to move southeastwards, he said.

Storm Franklin’s highest gust of 140 kph (87 mph) was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight on Sunday evening, followed by current gusts of 127 kph on a mountaintop in Wales.

"It’s still pretty strong out there and it will continue to be strong over the next few hours,” Dewhurst told the PA news agency.

National Rail said the first services on most routes were canceled, while there is a reduced timetable for Monday, alternative travel is unavailable and further disruption is expected.

Major flooding across parts of Yorkshire has blocked multiple lines and shuttered South Yorkshire’s Rotherham Central railway station until Tuesday.

Rail operator TransPennine Express told customers on Twitter: "Due to a river flooding the railway at Mexborough, trains are currently unable to operate between Doncaster, Meadowhall and Sheffield. All lines are blocked.

"This is preventing road transport in the area. Customers are advised only to travel if their journey is essential.”

In the capital, where wind gusts are up to around 64 kph, London Overground services are canceled or reduced.

Thousands of homes in Britain are still without power due to Storm Eunice, and Storm Franklin is complicating recovery efforts. Nearly 30,000 homes and businesses suffered from power outages on the island of Ireland.

Environment agencies have issued hundreds of alerts for flooding across Britain, including two rare "severe” warnings where rainfall could also pose a "danger to life” for communities along the River Mersey in Greater Manchester.

This came after huge waves were seen crashing onto coastal areas, homes were destroyed by strong winds and emergency services deployed flood defenses along swelling riverbanks on Sunday.

Colossal waves have been captured engulfing Newhaven lighthouse in West Quay, East Sussex and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Bridgend, Wales.

The River Don burst its banks in the Sprotbrough area of Doncaster in South Yorkshire on Sunday night, and police have warned people to stay away from dangerous "fast-flowing” water.

South Yorkshire Police said: "We ask people to remain away from the area of Sprotbrough Falls and Sprotbrough Lock in Doncaster, after the River Don burst its banks in this location earlier this evening.

"Many of the footpaths in this area are presently under water.

"The water is fast-flowing and poses a risk to people attempting to wade through it.

"Members of the public are being asked to remain away from the area at this time for their own safety. Thank you.”

Central Sheffield’s flood defenses appear to have held, despite fears as the River Don raged through the city on Sunday night.

Last week marked the first time three named storms have been recorded within seven days since the storm-naming system began in 2015, with Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.