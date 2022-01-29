A storm dubbed Malik was whipping up the North Sea and battering parts of Europe on Saturday, as high winds claimed the life of a woman in Scotland.

The woman was struck by a tree in the city of Aberdeen, police reported.

Wind speeds of almost 140 kilometers per hour (86.9 miles per hour) have been measured on Scotland's eastern coast. Two first-division football matches were canceled as a precaution.

The storm also caused damage in northern England. Across the country, more than 60,000 homes were without power because lines were cut.

Denmark was feeling the effects of the storm, too.

In the town of Frederikssund, 20 people in need of daily care were moved to safety as care could not be guaranteed in the case of flooding, broadcaster TV2 reported on Saturday.

On the island of Zealand, where the Danish capital Copenhagen is located, almost all regional train traffic had been suspended, according to the broadcaster DR.

Across the country, 10,000 emergency workers were on standby, the Ritzau news agency reported.

A blustery night was also in store for northern Germany. The German Weather Service warned of gale-force winds in the north-eastern half of the country, with the storm set to peak overnight.

The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency also issued storm surge warnings for German coastal areas.

In the German states of Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Bremen, police officers and firefighters were called out repeatedly to help with fallen trees, loose roof tiles and other incidents caused by the extreme weather.

Since noon, Schleswig-Holstein's central regional control center had fielded around 200 calls within four hours, according to a spokesperson.

Several train services in Germany's northernmost state were canceled or delayed.