Structural racism remains deeply entrenched across Europe and institutions must confront their colonial legacy, the EU’s anti-racism coordinator Michaela Moua said Saturday.

Moua ​said data from the ​EU ⁠Agency for Fundamental Rights showed that nearly half of people of African descent in the bloc said they had experienced discrimination, while many face barriers to work, despite holding university degrees.

Dismantling entrenched inequalities was essential for democracy, she told a symposium on racism in ⁠Amsterdam.

"Racism ⁠is not a relic of the past. It's a living structure. It's very tangible for many of us. We feel and we sense the urgency, especially in these political times," Moua said.

She added that better equality data ⁠was crucial, as EU member states still diverge widely in collecting information on race and ethnicity.

Moua ​said the bloc's new anti-racism strategy ​aims to tighten enforcement of existing laws, strengthen national action plans and ⁠tackle ‌racism ‌in public administration.

The strategy, which ⁠was adopted in ‌January, has drawn criticism from NGOs. The European ​Network Against Racism ⁠said it failed to offer ⁠a genuine commitment to reparatory justice ⁠or redress for ​the ongoing consequences of Europe's history.