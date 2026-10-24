Anti-government protesters gathered in Albania’s capital on Saturday as months of demonstrations over corruption, economic hardship and environmental concerns escalated into violent clashes, posing the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government in more than a decade.

The latest demonstrations in Tirana followed a week of confrontations involving students, riot police and protesters who set fires, damaged public buildings and clashed with security forces.

What began in May as a campaign against a controversial coastal tourism development has grown into a broader movement demanding political accountability and better living conditions.

The protests, known as the “Flamingo Revolution,” initially focused on a luxury tourism project linked to Affinity Partners, an investment firm associated with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump. The proposed development on Albania’s southern Adriatic coast has drawn environmental objections over its potential impact on protected wetlands and habitats supporting flamingos and other wildlife.

Demonstrators argued that the project threatened ecologically sensitive areas around Sazan Island and the Vjosa-Narta region. Peaceful gatherings in central Tirana continued for more than 130 days, with protesters using flamingo imagery as a symbol of their opposition.

Over time, the movement expanded beyond environmental concerns, incorporating allegations of corruption, dissatisfaction with public services, economic grievances and calls for Rama to resign.

The unrest intensified in mid-October when high school and university students joined the demonstrations in large numbers. They cited rising education costs, inadequate university facilities and dormitories, limited financial assistance and poor employment prospects after graduation, alongside the broader cost-of-living crisis.

Marches initially focused on the Education Ministry but soon turned violent. Protesters smashed windows, burned trash bins and kiosks, and damaged bank branches and government buildings. Among the targeted sites was a Raiffeisen bank branch.

Some demonstrators threw rocks, fireworks and flares at police, while others used Molotov cocktails. Riot police responded with tear gas, water cannons and baton charges. By around Oct. 17, security forces also appeared to be using rubber bullets, according to reports from the demonstrations.

The confrontations continued for several days, spreading beyond the capital to cities including Durrës, Shkodër, Lezhë, Vlora, Elbasan, Korçë and Gjirokastër.

In Tirana, protesters targeted the Education Ministry, Interior Ministry, Supreme Court and headquarters of the governing Socialist Party. Clashes also erupted near a police station and areas surrounding the prime minister’s office.

Smoke, broken glass, debris and burned barricades littered parts of the capital as security forces struggled to contain the unrest.

Official figures reported during the peak of the clashes indicated hundreds of injuries, including a substantial number of police officers. One tally put the number of injured at about 295, including approximately 186 officers, although subsequent reports cited additional casualties.

Authorities also carried out mass arrests, with reports at the height of the unrest indicating more than 1,000 detentions and nearly 400 criminal prosecutions. Many detainees were subsequently released. Some police officers were suspended amid allegations of excessive force.

Rama, whose Socialist Party has governed Albania since 2013, has rejected demands to step down. He won a fourth term in the 2025 parliamentary elections and has argued that governments must change through democratic elections rather than street violence.

He has portrayed the unrest as a threat to Albania’s democratic stability and its ambition to join the European Union, with membership targeted for the end of the decade.

Rama has also accused unidentified “dark forces,” foreign actors and elements associated with the opposition of exploiting or radicalizing the demonstrations. He has raised concerns about disinformation and possible foreign interference, including alleged involvement by Russia, Iran or other actors. Independent evidence supporting those allegations remains limited.

While condemning arson and attacks on public property, Rama has offered dialogue on students’ concerns, including education costs. He has also defended the police response and announced support for officers, including bonuses and prospective pay increases.

The unrest has disrupted parliamentary proceedings, with sessions canceled or affected by the security situation around government institutions.

Despite the growing violence, many protesters have expressed distrust of the entire political establishment, not only Rama’s government. Demonstrators, many of them young and organizing through loosely coordinated networks rather than a single leadership structure, have rejected both the ruling Socialists and the opposition Democratic Party led by Sali Berisha.

Chants demanding Rama’s resignation have accompanied calls for broader political change, with some protesters invoking revolution and rejecting the country’s two dominant political camps.

The movement’s decentralized character has made it difficult for political leaders to claim control over the demonstrations or present themselves as representatives of the protesters’ demands.

University professors and civil society figures have also criticized aspects of the police response. Some have called for a caretaker government, reflecting concerns that the crisis extends beyond individual policy disputes to wider questions about political accountability and institutional trust.

Albania’s longstanding problems with corruption, employment opportunities and living standards have helped fuel public dissatisfaction. The latest unrest has brought those concerns together with anger over education and environmental protection, turning a campaign against one development project into a wider confrontation over the country’s political direction.

Saturday’s planned gatherings included an opposition rally in central Tirana around midday, student demonstrations and solidarity actions near the Education Ministry, and activities involving university lecturers, including those associated with the Polytechnic University.

The events followed days of tension after the initial wave of violent confrontations. Authorities also reportedly increased border checks in some areas as the situation remained unsettled.

The protests present a significant test for Rama as Albania pursues EU membership and seeks to maintain political stability. Although the government has insisted that the unrest will not determine its future, the scale of the demonstrations and the breadth of the grievances have underscored the depth of public discontent.